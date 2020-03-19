SEC Filings AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 13, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”), signed an Addendum to a distribution agreement previously signed March 9, 2020 (the “Addendum”) for the right to commercialize a clinically validated and commercially used coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) IgG/IgM Rapid Test. The test has been licensed from L.B. Resources, Limited (a Hong Kong Corporation). The test is intended for professional use and delivers clinical results between 2 and 10 minutes at the point-of-care. This Addendum grants Aytu the additional rights to distribute the product in both Canada and Mexico for a period of three years, with additional three-year autorenewals thereafter. The Company expects to pursue expedited regulatory clearance of the product with Health Canada and COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios), the regulatory agencies in Canada and Mexico, respectively.