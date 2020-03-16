SEC Filings ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 16, 2020, Endologix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the Alto™ Abdominal Stent Graft System, which is the newest endovascular aneurysm repair device within the Company’s Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft System platform. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1

