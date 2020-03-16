ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 16, 2020, Endologix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the Alto™ Abdominal Stent Graft System, which is the newest endovascular aneurysm repair device within the Company’s Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft System platform. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1
The press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
ENDOLOGIX INC /DE/ Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a20200313-altoapprovalpres.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 PRESS RELEASE ALTO APPROVAL Exhibit Exhibit 99.1INVESTOR CONTACT:Endologix,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens. The EVAR products include the Endologix AFX Endovascular AAA System (AFX), the VELA Proximal Endograft (VELA) and the Endologix Powerlink with Intuitrak Delivery System (Intuitrak). The EVAS product is the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (Nellix EVAS System). Its EVAS product is the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (Nellix EVAS System). It offers accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, snares, and catheter introducer sheaths.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR