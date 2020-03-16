Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

The following schedule shows the number of restricted common shares of the Company awarded to each of Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s named executive officers to the 2020 Restricted Stock Awards.