Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
The following schedule shows the number of restricted common shares of the Company awarded to each of Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s named executive officers to the 2020 Restricted Stock Awards.
|
|Exhibit 10.1
|
|Form of Restricted Stock Award Agreement (filed as Exhibit 99.1 to Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated and filed on March 18, 2015 and incorporated herein by reference. (File No. 001-36192)).
About Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, consumer and other. Its securities are classified as available-for-sale (AFS) securities. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand deposits; savings account, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
An ad to help with our costs