ENDOLOGIX, INC. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Endologix, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens. The EVAR products include the Endologix AFX Endovascular AAA System (AFX), the VELA Proximal Endograft (VELA) and the Endologix Powerlink with Intuitrak Delivery System (Intuitrak). The EVAS product is the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (Nellix EVAS System). Its EVAS product is the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (Nellix EVAS System). It offers accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, snares, and catheter introducer sheaths.