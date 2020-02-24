SEC Filings Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) plans to participate in an investor conference on February 24, 2020 and present an updated investor presentation. A copy of the investor presentation will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.medicinemantechnologies.com and a copy thereof is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference. The information under this Item 7.01 and the investor presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished by the Company to Item 7.01. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information contained under this Item 7.01 and the investor presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. In addition, this information shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.



Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 mmt_8k-ex9901.htm INVESTOR PRESENTATION DATED FEBRUARY 2020 Exhibt 99.1 O T C Q X : M D C L B u s i n e s s O v e r v i e w P r e s e n t a t i o n F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 0 S A F E H A R B O R S T A T E M E N T 2 This presentation contains \”forward – looking statements\” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 . Forward – looking statements can be identified by words such as \”believes,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. is a cannabis consulting company. The Company provides consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies, as well as retail operations of cannabis products. The Company focuses on providing assistance to its clients in various businesses related to the cannabis industry, including cultivation; the dispensary business model, including combinations and other variables related to the retail model configuration of both a medical, as well as adult use (recreational) operation, and other areas, including but not limited to business plan generation, financial pro forma generation, application generation support, recommendations for other service providers, employee training and facility design services. It offers a separate cultivation or dispensary license and other related consultative services. It offers both pre-license consulting, as well as licensure services that generally tie to the size of the proposed business venture.