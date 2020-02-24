SEC Filings Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On February 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (the “Company”) authorized a $40 million share purchase (the “Repurchase Program”). This authorization allows the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock over the next twelve months.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the Repurchase Program is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits