EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Empire North Dakota LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Empire Petroleum Corporation (“Empire North Dakota”), entered into a purchase and sale agreement dated as of March 3, 2020 (the “Purchase Agreement”), with Ovintiv USA Inc., Ovintiv RMI LLC, Ovintiv Production Inc. and Ovintiv Exploration Inc. (collectively, “Seller”), to which, among other things, Empire North Dakota agreed to acquire certain oil and gas properties from Seller in Montana and North Dakota comprising of 94 gross wells and approximately 35,900 gross acres (26,600 net acres) in Richland County, Montana and McKenzie County, North Dakota. The oil and gas assets are primarily located in and around Richland County, Montana and produce from the Bakken and other conventional reservoirs. to the Purchase Agreement, (i) the purchase price shall be $8,500,000 (subject to customary adjustments), (ii) Empire North Dakota wired a deposit of $850,000 to Seller on March 3, 2020 using cash on hand, (iii) the effective date of the transactions contemplated by Purchase Agreement shall be January 1, 2020, and (iv) the closing date shall be April 30, 2020. The Purchase Agreement also contains various representations and warranties, covenants, indemnities, limitations of liability and other terms and conditions that are customary for transactions similar to the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement.



About EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Story continues below

Empire Petroleum Corporation is engaged in exploration and development of oil and gas interests. The Company did not own any interest in oil and gas properties or equipment. The Company continues to seek partners to help it explore and develop oil and gas interests. The Company does not have any producing wells. The Company owned a working interest in oil and gas leases in Nye County, Nevada (the Gabbs Valley Prospect). The Company owned a working interest in oil and gas leases in Natrona County, Wyoming (the South Okie Prospect). The Company owned options to acquire approximately 160,000 gross leasable acres in South Dakota and North Dakota. The Company has no revenue.