RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) Files An 8-K Other Events

As previously disclosed, on August 30, 2019, RAIT Financial Trust (“RAIT”) and its affiliates RAIT Funding LLC, RAIT General, Inc., RAIT Limited, Inc., Taberna Realty Finance Trust, RAIT JV TRS, LLC, and RAIT JV TRS Sub, LLC (together, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary bankruptcy cases (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under chapter 11, Title 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Chapter 11 Cases are jointly administered under the caption In re: RAIT Funding, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, et. al. As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by RAIT on November 19, 2019 (the “11/19/19 8K”), during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases, in lieu of filing Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K under Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), RAIT intends to follow the modified reporting procedures (the “Modified Reporting Procedures”) outlined in Exchange Act Release No. 9660 (June 30, 1972), the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “Commission”) Staff Legal Bulletin No. 2 (April 15, 1997) and the Commission’s related no-action correspondence, as described in the 11/19/19 8K.

On February 28, 2020, the Debtors jointly filed a monthly operating report for the period from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020 (the “Monthly Operating Report”) with the Bankruptcy Court. In accordance with the Modified Reporting Procedures, a copy of the Monthly Operating Report is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Monthly Operating Report, court filings and other information related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available at a website administered by the Debtors’ noticing and claims agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/rait, or www.deb.uscourts.gov, the official Bankruptcy Court website. The information set forth in these websites is not incorporated into this report.

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “plans,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends to,” and similar words or phrases. Although RAIT believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (i) the length of time the Debtors will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases; (ii) risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases; (iv) the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Debtors’ liquidity, results of operations or business prospects; (v) increased legal, advisor and other costs related to the Chapter 11 Cases and other litigation and the inherent risks involved in a bankruptcy process; and (vi) the effect of the Chapter 11 Cases on the trading price and value of RAIT securities. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the RAIT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Commission on March 26, 2019, Amendment No. 1 to RAIT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Commission on April 30, 2019, RAIT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Commission on November 7, 2019 and RAIT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Commission on November 7, 2019. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in any forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by RAIT or any other person that RAIT’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. RAIT undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to RAIT are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

The Debtors caution investors and potential investors not to place undue reliance upon the information contained in the Monthly Operating Report, which was not prepared for the purpose of providing the basis for an investment decision relating to any securities of the Debtors. The Debtors prepared the Monthly Operating Report solely for purposes of complying with the monthly operating reporting requirements applicable in the Chapter 11 Cases. The financial information contained in the Monthly Operating Report is unaudited, limited in scope, and as such, has not been subject to procedures that would typically be applied to financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. These unaudited financial statements were prepared using certain assumptions and estimates. These assumptions and estimates are subject to revision. Further, the amounts shown in this statement may differ materially due to adjustments in accruals, changes in facts and circumstances, changes in estimates, further analysis, and other factors. Accordingly, there can be no assurances that, from the perspective of an investor or potential investor in RAIT’s or its subsidiaries’ securities, the financial information contained in the Monthly Operating Report is complete.

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). RAIT uses its vertically integrated platform and relationships to originate commercial real estate loans, acquire commercial real estate properties and invest in, manage and service commercial real estate assets. The Company’s segments are real estate lending, owning and managing segment, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) segment and Taberna Securitization segment. The Company’s real estate lending, owning and managing segment concentrates on lending, owning and managing commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The Company’s IRT segment concentrates on the ownership of apartment properties in opportunistic markets throughout the United States. The Company’s Taberna Securitization segment includes the ownership and management of approximately three real estate trust preferred securitizations.