Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 3, 2020, Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information furnished in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is not deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section. This information will not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except to the extent that the registrant specifically incorporates it by reference.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is a developer, distributor and virtual administrator of individual and family health insurance plans and supplemental products. The Company sells individual and family insurance plans (IFP) that include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans and hospital indemnity plans. The Company operates through Insurance Plan Development and Distribution (IPD) segment. Its STM plans cover individuals for over 360 days with a range of co-pay and deductible options. Its individual major medical (IMM) plans cover prescription drugs, pre-existing conditions and preventive care, while STM plans provide optional coverage for prescription drugs. The Company’s hospital indemnity plans provide a daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits. It provides supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans and cancer/critical illness plans.