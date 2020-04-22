SEC Filings IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our stockholders and other attendees, iHeartMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) has announced that the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a completely virtual meeting accessible to stockholders via instructions included in the Company’s proxy materials and, as a result, has been moved to 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time on June 15, 2020.