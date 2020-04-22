IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our stockholders and other attendees, iHeartMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) has announced that the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a completely virtual meeting accessible to stockholders via instructions included in the Company’s proxy materials and, as a result, has been moved to 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time on June 15, 2020.
iHeartMedia, Inc. is a global media and entertainment company that specializes in broadcast and digital radio, out-of-home, mobile, and on-demand entertainment and information services for national audiences and local communities. The Company operates in three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas outdoor advertising (Americas outdoor) and International outdoor advertising (International outdoor). Its iHM segment provides media and entertainment services through broadcast and digital delivery and also includes its national syndication business. Its Americas outdoor and International outdoor segments provide outdoor advertising services in their respective geographic regions using various digital and traditional display types. Its other category includes its full-service media representation business, Katz Media Group, as well as other general support services. It has a Smartbike bicycle rental program that provides bicycles for rent to the general public in several municipalities.

