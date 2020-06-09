ELECTRO-SENSORS, INC. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events



About ELECTRO-SENSORS, INC. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Story continues below

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The Company manufactures and sells monitoring systems that measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The Company’s segments include Production Monitoring and Investments. The Production Monitoring division manufactures and markets production monitoring equipment, in particular speed monitoring and motor control systems for industrial machinery. The Company markets its products to various industries located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The speed monitoring systems compare revolutions per minute or speed against acceptable rates as determined by a customer. The speed monitoring systems also include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet.