Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 3, 2020, Trident Brands Incorporated, a Nevada corporation (the “ Company ”), entered into that certain Third Amendment to Convertible Promissory Notes ( “ Third Amendment ”), effective as of May 31, 2020, with Fengate Trident LP, the holder of the Notes (the “Note Holder”).

The Third Amendment extended the Maturity Dates (as defined) from May 31, 2020 until December 31, 2020 of the following Convertible Promissory Notes (aggregate principal amount of $12,300,000) (the “Notes”), as follows:

About Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT)

Trident Brands Incorporated is focused on branded consumer products and food ingredients. The Company maintains a portfolio of branded consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast and Brain Armor brands, and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand. The Company’s brands are focused on the supplements and nutritional product, and heart and brain health categories. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trident Brands Canada Ltd., Sports Nutrition Product Inc. and Brain Armor Inc. Trident Brands Canada Ltd. holds various banking facilities. Sports Nutrition Product Inc. holds the license to market and sell products in the nutritional foods and supplements categories under the Everlast brand. The Brain Armor product is a plant-based docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) supplement designed specifically for the needs of athletes. Its products under the Oceans Omega brand have application as a functional food ingredient.