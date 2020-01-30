SEC Filings FSB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:FSBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 30, 2020, FSB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shall not be deemed filed for any purpose.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits