Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 10, 2020, Ecoark Holdings, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”) entered into letter agreements (the “Letter Agreements”) with accredited institutional investors (the “Investors”) holding 1,379,313 Common Stock Purchase Warrants issued on November 13, 2019 with an exercise price of $0.725 (“$0.725 Warrants”) and holding 5,882,358 Common Stock Purchase Warrants with an exercise price of $0.90 (“$0.90 Warrants and, collectively with the $0.725 Warrants, the “Existing Warrants”) The Existing Warrants have been registered for resale to registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-235456) (the “Registration Statement”). In consideration for the investors exercising in full all of the Existing Warrants (the “Warrant Exercise”) on or before May 18, 2020, the Company has agreed to issue the investors Common Stock Purchase Warrants (“New Warrants”) to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to purchase up to a number of shares of Common Stock equal to 100% the number of shares issued upon the exercise of the $0.90 Warrants to the Warrant Exercise, which New Warrant shall be substantially in the form of the $0.90 Warrants, except for that the exercise price of the New Warrant shall be equal to $1.10.

The foregoing description of the Letter Agreements and the Replacement Warrants does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Letter Agreement and form of Replacement Warrant attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, and each incorporated by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Reference is made to the discussion in Item 1.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, which discussion is incorporated in this Item by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed herewith:

10.1 Form of Letter Agreement 10.2 Form of Replacement Warrant



Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a technology solutions company. The Company offers technologies to fight waste in operations, logistics, and supply chains worldwide. It provides pallet-level time and temperature tracking, pre-cool prioritization and monitoring, pallet routing, real-time in-transit monitoring, remote visibility, and quality management solutions. The Company also offers Point Clouds, which creates two dimensional (2d) and three dimensional (3d) digital replications; High definition (HD) photos, a 360 degree rotational bubble image from various project perspectives; 2d Plans that plan and elevates views in CAD/PDF; and 3d models, such as Revit, CAD, Cyclone, 3dS, and others; as well as provides training and consultation services on laser scan and/or creates 2d as-builts or 3d models. In addition, it provides tech driven consumer products.