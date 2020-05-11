SEC Filings Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Commencement of Tender Offer

On May 11, 2020, Spark Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of its 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock” or the “shares”), at a purchase price of $18.00 per share, in cash, less applicable withholding taxes and without interest (the “Offer”). The Offer is made solely upon the terms and conditions in an Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal and other related offering materials that are being distributed to holders of the Series A Preferred Stock. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, and incorporated herein by reference.

Important Additional Information

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock. The Offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as they may be amended or supplemented. Holders of Series A Preferred Stock and investors are urged to read the Company’s tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which have been filed with the Commission in connection with the Offer, which includes as exhibits the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials, as well as any amendments or supplements to the Schedule TO when they become available, because they contain important information. Each of these documents have been filed with the Commission, and investors may obtain them for free from the Commission at its website (www.sec.gov) or from MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for the tender offer, by telephone at: 800-322-2885 (toll-free) or 212-929-5500 or by email at: [email protected]

(d) Exhibits