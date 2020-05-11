SEC Filings ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:AI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:AI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

Story continues below

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release on May 11, 2020 announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished to Item 9.01, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section. Furthermore, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company has posted an updated investor presentation to its website, www.arlingtonasset.com. A copy of the slide presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.2 hereto and incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing information is not deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains “forward-looking statements” made to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future results or expectations about our investments, interest rates, portfolio allocation, dividends, financing agreements, returns on invested capital, investment strategy, taxes, portfolio, earnings, book value, housing market, compensation, growth in capital, agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) spreads, prepayments, hedging instruments, duration, cash flow and benefit of deferred tax asset value. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking language, including words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “views,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “potential,” “prospective,” “will” and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are also based on predictions as to future facts and conditions, the accurate prediction of which may be difficult and involve the assessment of events beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are further based on various operating and return assumptions. Caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from expectations or projections. You should carefully consider these risks when you make a decision concerning an investment in our securities, along with the following factors, among others, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements: the uncertainty and economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the measures taken by the government to address it, including the impact on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations due to a significant decrease in economic activity and disruptions in our financing operations, among other factors, availability of, and our ability to deploy, capital; growing our business primarily through our current strategy of focusing on acquiring primarily agency MBS and mortgage credit investments; credit risks underlying the Company’s assets, especially related to the Company’s mortgage credit investments; our ability to forecast our tax attributes, which are based upon various facts and assumptions, our ability to protect and use our net operating losses and net capital losses to offset future taxable income, including whether our shareholder rights plan will be effective in preventing an ownership change that would significantly limit our ability to utilize such losses; our business, acquisition, leverage, asset allocation, operational, investment, hedging and financing strategies and the success of these strategies; the effect of changes in prepayment rates, interest rates and default rates on our portfolio; the effect of governmental regulation and actions; our ability to roll our repurchase agreements on favorable terms, if at all; our liquidity; our asset valuation policies; our decisions with respect to, and ability to make, future dividends; investing in assets other than MBS or pursuing business activities other than investing in MBS; our ability to maintain our exclusion from the definition of “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; our ability to qualify and maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code; competition for investment opportunities, including competition from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Federal Reserve, for investments in agency MBS; the federal conservatorship of the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”) and related efforts, along with any changes in laws and regulations affecting the relationship between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the federal government; mortgage loan prepayment activity, modification programs and future legislative action; changes in, and success of, our acquisition, hedging and leverage strategies, changes in our asset allocation and changes in our operational policies, all of which may be changed by us without shareholder approval; failure of sovereign or municipal entities to meet their debt obligations or a downgrade in the credit rating of such debt obligations; fluctuations of the value of our hedge instruments; fluctuating quarterly operating results; changes in laws and regulations and industry practices that may adversely affect our business; volatility of the securities markets and activity in the secondary securities markets in the United States and elsewhere; our ability to successfully expand our business into areas other than investing in MBS; changes in, and our ability to remain in compliance with, law, regulations or governmental policies affecting our business; and the factors described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, the Company is not

obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ai-ex991_7.htm EX-99.1 ai-ex991_7.htm Exhibit 99.1 Contacts: Media: 703.373.0200 or [email protected] Investors: Rich Konzmann at 703.373.0200 or [email protected] Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results McLean,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm. The Company acquires and holds a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. The Company may invest in other types of residential mortgage assets, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and government sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer securities, as well as other types of assets, including commercial MBS, asset backed securities, other structured securities, commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, and other real estate-related loans and securities. The Company’s Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or GSE, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Its subsidiary is Rosslyn REIT Trust, which is a real estate investment trust.