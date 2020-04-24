EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Election of Director

On April 20, 2020, the Board appointed Paul Block to the Board, effective immediately, to serve until the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his respective successor is duly elected and qualified or until his earlier death, resignation or removal, whichever first occurs. Mr. Block has been appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Block currently serves as president and member of the board of directors of GLG Life Tech Corporation, a producer of zero calorie natural sweeteners. Prior to GLG Life Tech Corporation, Mr. Block held numerous positions as a consumer goods executive, including as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of SVP Worldwide, a consumer sewing machine company, as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Merisant Worldwide, the maker of the Equal Sweetener brand, and as chief executive officer of Sara Lee Retail Coffee & Tea USA, a retail coffee company. He also held various marketing and brand management positions with Allied Domecq PLC, Groupe Danone, Guinness and Miller Brewing Company earlier in his career. Mr. Block received his Bachelor of Science from Kent State University and participated in the Kellogg School of Management’s Advanced Executive Program for General Management.

Mr. Block will participate in the Company’s annual compensation program for directors, as described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020.

Departure of Director

On April 24, 2020, Chairman of the Board Paul Shoen tendered his resignation from the Board, effective on that date. Upon his resignation, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Block to serve as Chair of the Board until the organizational meeting immediately following the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his respective successor is duly elected and qualified or until his earlier death, resignation or removal, whichever first occurs.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Eastside Distilling, Inc. dated April 24, 2020, announcing the appointment of Paul Block as Director



Eastside Distilling, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Paul Block Joins Eastside Distilling’s Board of Directors and Named Chairman PORTLAND,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.