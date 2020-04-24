INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

On April 21, 2020, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a promissory note and received a loan (collectively, the “PPP Loan”) from Comerica Bank (“Comerica”) under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Company received net proceeds of $646,300.00 from the PPP Loan. The proceeds from the PPP Loan will be used in accordance with the terms of the CARES Act program, as described further below.

The term of the PPP Loan is two years with an interest rate of 1.00% per annum, which shall be deferred for the first six months of the term of the loan. to the terms of the CARES Act, the proceeds of the PPP Loan may be used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent or utility costs. The promissory note of the PPP Loan contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults, breach of representations and warranties, or provisions of the promissory note. The occurrence of an event of default may result in a claim for the immediate repayment of the amount outstanding under the PPP Loan.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, the Company can apply for and be granted forgiveness for all or a portion of the PPP Loan. Such forgiveness will be determined, subject to limitations, based on the use of loan proceeds in accordance with the terms of the CARES Act, as described above, during the 8-week period after loan origination and the maintenance or achievement of certain employee levels. No assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness under the PPP Loan in whole or in part.

The foregoing description of the PPP Loan documents are incomplete and are qualified by reference to the full text of such agreements, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information under Item 1.01 is incorporated by reference.

About INC. (NASDAQ:INCR)

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers all clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Company’s Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.