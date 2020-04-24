Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

On April 23, 2020, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to consider and act upon the items listed below:

Proposal 1 – Denise Castillo-Rhodes, Robert Ivany, George Martinez and Janet S. Wong were elected as Class II directors to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors until the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her respective successor or successors are duly elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier resignation or removal. The table below contains a summary of the number of votes for, votes withheld and broker non-votes for each nominated director:

Proposal 2 – The amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Formation to remove the plurality voting standard for the election of directors did not receive the requisite shareholder vote for approval. The table below contains a summary of the number of votes for, votes against, abstentions and broker non-votes:

Proposal 3 – The shareholders ratified the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 by the votes set forth in the table below:

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of May 29, 2020. The press release also announced that the shareholders of the Company, upon recommendation by the Company’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of its Board of Directors, elected Ms. Denise Castillo-Rhodes and Ms. Janet S. Wong as Class II Directors. As of the date of this filing, Ms. Castillo-Rhodes was appointed to the Company’s Audit Committee and Ms. Wong was appointed to the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. The Company entered into a Director and Officer Indemnification Agreement with each of Ms. Castillo-Rhodes and Ms. Wong, the form of which is filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by reference. Ms. Castillo-Rhodes and Ms. Wong will receive fees consistent with those fees received by the existing non-employee directors for service as directors of the Company.

A copy of the press release is filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following are filed as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 abtx-ex991_8.htm EX-99.1 abtx-ex991_8.htm Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE Allegiance Bancshares,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet. The Company also provides debit card services, cash management services and wire transfer services, and offers night depository, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, letters of credit and mobile deposits. It also offers safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, drive-in services and round the clock depository facilities. The Company maintains an Internet banking Website that allows customers to obtain account balances and transfer funds among accounts.