LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Story continues below

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished or filed as part of this Report, as applicable:

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Index

(s)

LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_194908.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_194908.htm Exhibit 99.1 LeMaitre Vascular Announces Q2 2020 Financial Results BURLINGTON,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It operates in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment. The Company’s product lines include valvulotomes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic vascular patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, prosthetic vascular grafts, biologic vascular grafts and powered phlebectomy devices. Its portfolio of peripheral vascular devices consists of brand name products that are used in arteries and veins outside of the heart, including the Expandable LeMaitre Valvulotome, the Pruitt F3 Carotid Shunt, VascuTape Radiopaque Tape and the XenoSure biologic patch.