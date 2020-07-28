The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure
On July 28, 2020, The First Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that company representatives will participate in the 21st Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on July 28, 2020 through July 30, 2020 and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors. A copy of the press releases is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein.
The Company has prepared presentation materials for use during meetings with certain bank stock analysts and current and potential investors at the KBW Conference (the “Conference Presentation”). A copy of the Conference Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein.
The Company has also prepared presentation materials for general use by the Company’s management (the “Earnings Presentation”) in connection with the press release announcing the Company’s second quarter earnings and the declaration of a cash dividend that was issued on July 27, 2020. The Company first made the Earnings Presentation available on its website on July 28, 2020, and a copy of the Earnings Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3 and incorporated herein. Materials on the Company’s website are not part of or incorporated by reference into this report.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibits 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3 attached to this Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. Furthermore, such information shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated July 28, 2020 announcing participation at the Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference
Exhibit 99.2 Investor Presentation for the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference
Exhibit 99.3 Investor Presentation for Use with Press Release Announcing Second Quarter Earnings filed on 7-27-2020
About The First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI)
First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company of First Home Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri. The Bank offers its services in various categories, such as online banking, personal banking and business banking. The Bank’s FirstNet provides access for various banking needs. FirstNet is a free service, including free online BillPay, which is accessible from home or office. Its personal banking services include personal checking accounts, personal savings and money market accounts, personal certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts, and deposit rates. Its business banking services include business checking accounts, and business savings and money market accounts. The Bank has seven branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane and Springfield, which are located in Missouri.
