The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company is expected to be held at 11:00 a.m., Mountain Time, on June 24, 2020, at the main office of Bank 34 located at 500 East 10th Street, Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310. The Company is monitoring the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). If public health developments warrant, the Company may change the date or location of the annual meeting, including the possibility of holding the annual meeting through a “virtual” or online method.

