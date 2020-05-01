SEC Filings Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 29, 2020, Dynatronics Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a promissory note (the “Note”) with Bank of the West, N.A. to evidence a loan to the Company in the amount of $3,477,412 under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”).

In accordance with the requirements of the CARES Act, the Company expects to use the proceeds from the loan exclusively for qualified expenses under the PPP, including payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utility costs, as further detailed in the CARES Act and applicable guidance issued by the SBA. Interest will accrue on the outstanding balance of the Note at a rate of 1.00% per annum. However, the Company expects to apply for forgiveness of up to all amounts due under the Note, in an amount equal to the sum of qualified expenses under the PPP incurred during the eight weeks following initial disbursement. Notwithstanding the Company’s eligibility to apply for forgiveness, no assurance can be given that the Company will obtain forgiveness of all or any portion of amounts due under the Note.

Subject to any forgiveness granted under the PPP, the Note is scheduled to mature two years from the date of initial disbursement under the Note and requires 18 equal monthly payments of principal and interest beginning six months from the date of initial disbursement. The Note may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Note provides for customary events of default, including, among others, those relating to failure to make payments, bankruptcy, breaches of representations, significant changes in ownership, and material adverse effects. The occurrence of an event of default may result in the repayment of all amounts outstanding, collection of all amounts owing from the Company, and/or filing suit and obtaining judgment against the Company. The Company’s obligations under the Note are not secured by any collateral or personal guarantees.

The amount of forgiveness under the Note is calculated in accordance with the requirements of the PPP, including the provisions of Section 1106 of the CARES Act, subject to limitations and ongoing rulemaking by the SBA and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels, although no more than 25% of the amount forgiven can be attributable to non-payroll costs.

