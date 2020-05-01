OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02.

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
(a)On May 1, 2020, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2020 earnings. A copy of the May 1, 2020 press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained in this Item 2.02 and the related exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information or such exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The information set forth in this Item 2.02 or any exhibit related to this Item 2.02 on this Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in the referenced items.
SECTION 9 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits:
The following exhibit is furnished (not filed) with this Current Report on Form 8-K:
99.1 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s Press Release dated May 1, 2020
About OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. Its segments are Private Client, which provides financial services in the United States; Asset Management, which offers investment advisory services to its retail and institutional clients; Capital Markets, includes investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance and municipal trading; Commercial Mortgage Banking, engaged in the business of originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans and securitizing these loans into Government National Mortgage Association mortgage-backed securities.

