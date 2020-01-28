On January 27, 2020, National CineMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) received written notice from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with (i) Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(b)(1), which requires that a majority of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) be comprised of independent directors, as a result of the election of Donna Reisman, also known as Donna Speciale, as an independent member of the Board and (ii) Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2), which requires that the Company have an audit committee comprised of at least three independent directors, as a result of the appointment of Lawrence A. Goodman to the Audit Committee of the Board.

About National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Story continues below National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, Inc.) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). NCM LLC operates the digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions. The Company is engaged in advertising business. It operates through advertising segment. The Company’s advertising and entertainment pre-show, FirstLook, lobby entertainment network (LEN) and programming are distributed across its digital content network (DCN) utilizing its digital content software (DCS). NCM, Inc. has no business operations or material assets. Its on-screen digital FirstLook pre-feature show consists of national and local advertising, as well as behind the scenes making-of and other entertainment content provided by its content partners and other clients. The Company’s Lobby Entertainment Network (LEN) has approximately 3,104 screens in over 1,519 theatres connected to its DCN. An ad to help with our costs