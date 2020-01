DURECT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRRX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

DURECT CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 drrx-ex101_6.htm EX-10.1 drrx-ex101_6.htm Exhibit 10.1 THIRD AMENDMENT TOLOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT THIS THIRD AMENDMENT to Loan and Security Agreement (this “Amendment”) is entered into as of December 31,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About DURECT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Durect Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company with research and development programs. The Company’s products candidates include DUR-928, oral for metabolic/lipid disorders, and DUR-928, injectable for acute organ injuries. Its other product candidates include POSIMIR (controlled release injection of bupivacaine), REMOXY (oral controlled release oxycodone), ORADUR-ADHD, ELADUR (controlled release injection of bupivicane), Relday (risperidone), ORADUR-based opioid (hydromorphone) and SABER-based ophthalmic. The Company’s ALZET product line consists of miniature, implantable osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats and other laboratory animals. The Company also manufactures and sells osmotic pumps used in laboratory research and design; and develops and manufactures a range of standard and custom biodegradable polymers and excipients for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products.