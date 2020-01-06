EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

In connection with the press release described in Item 8.01 below, on January 6, 2020, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that on a preliminary and unaudited basis, it estimates that it had approximately $95 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2019. The estimate is a preliminary estimate based on currently available information and does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of December 31, 2019 or the Company’s results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The information in this item 2.02 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information in this item 2.02 shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

On January 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release titled “Eiger Updates on 2019 Progress and 2020 Milestones Expected.” A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this report that are not strictly historical in nature constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to the cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2019. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. More information about the risks the Company faces is included under the headings “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is providing this information as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1    Press release, dated January 6, 2020, titled “Eiger Updates on 2019 Progress and 2020 Milestones Expected.”

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d859745dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Eiger Updates on 2019 Progress and 2020 Milestones Expected   •   Progeria Rolling NDA Planned for Completion in 1Q 2020   •   HDV Phase 3 D-LIVR Study Enrollment Planned to Complete in 2020   •   Commercial Focus on Progeria Launch Preparation and HDV Market Building   •   Strong Balance Sheet with ~$95M in Cash and Investments to Begin 2020 PALO ALTO,…
About EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema. Lonafarnib is an orally active inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the ability of the virus to multiply. It is conducting over three Phase II clinical trials, which include LOnafarnib With and without Ritonavir (LOWR) HDV-2 (Ankara, Turkey), LOWR HDV-3 (NIH) and LOWR HDV-4 (Hannover, Germany). Exendin is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of hypoglycemia associated with bariatric surgery. Ubenimex is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of PAH and lymphedema.

