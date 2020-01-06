EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

In connection with the press release described in Item 8.01 below, on January 6, 2020, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that on a preliminary and unaudited basis, it estimates that it had approximately $95 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2019. The estimate is a preliminary estimate based on currently available information and does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of December 31, 2019 or the Company’s results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019.

On January 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release titled “Eiger Updates on 2019 Progress and 2020 Milestones Expected.” A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Statements in this report that are not strictly historical in nature constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to the cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2019. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. More information about the risks the Company faces is included under the headings “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is providing this information as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

