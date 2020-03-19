DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ:DLTH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

﻿

The following information, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, referenced in this Item 2.02, is being furnished to this Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

﻿

On March 19, 2020, Duluth Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Duluth Trading”) issued a press release (the “Earnings Press Release”) discussing, among other things, its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020. A copy of the Earnings Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

﻿

Forward Looking Information

﻿

Certain matters discussed in this Current Report on Form 8-K and other oral and written statements by representatives of the Company including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to meet its fiscal 2019 expectations (including its ability to increase net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and diluted EPS) and its ability to execute on its growth strategies and its long-term growth targets, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “would,” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading’s current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading’s control. Duluth Trading’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management\’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under \”Risk Factors\” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

﻿

﻿

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

﻿

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are being furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K.

﻿

﻿

﻿

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 dlth-20200319xex99_1.htm EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc. is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories sold through the Company’s own direct and retail channels. The Company operates through two segments: direct and retail. The Company’s product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods. The Company offers a range of products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company offers products under its Duluth Trading brand name. The Company also offers Duluthflex Ballroom jeans. The Company’s direct channel reaches customers through its Website and catalogs. The Company’s Website, www.duluthtrading.com, serves as a storefront for its product assortment. Its retail stores allow it to reach customers that prefer to shop in a brick and mortar setting. The Company’s stores range in size from 6,000 to 11,000 selling square feet.