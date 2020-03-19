Apollo Investment Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it will temporarily suspend its stock repurchase program, including amounts allocated to Rule 10b5-1 repurchase plans. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s investment portfolio and financial results is unknown at this time and the Company and its Board of Directors believe it is prudent to take this action at this time. The Company retains the right to reinstate the stock repurchase program as circumstances change.

