PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PESI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 –

Exhibit Number Description
99.1 Press release dated March 17, 2020
99.2 Press release dated March 19, 2020


PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm   Exhibit 99.1       Perma-Fix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Conference Call   ATLANTA – March 17,…
About PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is an environmental and environmental technology know-how company. It operates in three segments: The Treatment Segment (Treatment), the Services Segment (Services) and the Medical Segment (Medical). Treatment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed (waste containing both hazardous and low-level radioactive waste), hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through approximately four licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities held by its subsidiaries. Services include on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers, technical services and nuclear services. The Medical segment includes research and development (R&D) of a new medical isotope production technology by its Polish subsidiary, Perma-Fix Medical S.A. (PF Medical). Its Treatment and Services provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities and governmental agencies.

