ARGAN, INC. (NYSE:AGX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 14, 2020, Argan, Inc. (“Argan”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. A copy of Argan’s press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release issued by Argan on April 14, 2020



ARGAN INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2015863d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Argan,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ARGAN, INC. (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. Through SMC, the telecommunications infrastructure services segment of the Company provides project management, construction, installation and maintenance services to commercial, local government and federal government customers. Through Roberts, the Company’s industrial fabrication and field services segment produces, delivers and installs fabricated steel components specializing in pressure vessels and heat exchangers for industrial plants.