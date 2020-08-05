SEC Filings Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 4, 2020, Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Current Report”) as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein solely for purposes of this Item 2.02 disclosure.

Item 2.02 of this Current Report, including the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, unless expressly set forth as being incorporated by reference into such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.