DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 31, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of DLH Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) elected Stephen J. Zelkowicz to the Board effective immediately. Mr. Zelkowicz will serve for an initial term expiring at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2021 and until his successor shall have been elected and qualified, or until his earlier resignation or removal. The Board has determined that Mr. Zelkowicz is an “independent director” in accordance with the Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards and appointed Mr. Zelkowicz to its Management Resources and Compensation Committee.

As of the date of this report, neither Mr. Zelkowicz, nor any of his immediate family members, is a party, either directly or indirectly, to any transaction that would be required to be reported to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. The election of Mr. Zelkowicz to the Board was recommended by Wynnefield Capital, Inc., the largest shareholder of the Company. There was no plan, contract or arrangement that was entered into or materially modified in connection with Mr. Zelkowicz’s election and Mr. Zelkowicz will be compensated consistent with the Company’s compensation programs for non-employee directors as previously disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, most recently in its definitive proxy statement dated January 28, 2020.

Mr. Zelkowicz, has served as an equity research analyst at Wynnefield Capital, Inc., an investment firm specializing in small, publicly-traded companies since 1999. Mr. Zelkowicz holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and a M.B.A. from Columbia University.

A copy of the Company’s press release regarding Mr. Zelkowicz’s election is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference

