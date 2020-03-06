On March 6, 2020, Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan (the “Plan”) with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as rights agent (the “Rights Agent”), and the disinterested members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company declared a dividend distribution of one right (a “Right”) for each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”) to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Each Right is governed by the terms of the Plan and entitles the registered holder to purchase from the Company a unit consisting of one one-thousandth of a share (a “Unit”) of Series E Junior Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Series E Preferred Stock”), at a purchase price of $18.00 per Unit, subject to adjustment (the “Purchase Price”). The Plan is intended to help protect the Company’s ability to use its tax net operating losses and certain other tax assets (“Tax Benefits”) by deterring an “ownership change” as defined under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and the Treasury Regulations thereunder (the “Code”).

Rights Certificates; Exercise Period

Initially, the Rights will be attached to all Common Stock certificates representing shares then outstanding, and no separate rights certificates (“Rights Certificates”) will be distributed. Subject to certain exceptions specified in the Plan, the Rights will separate from the Common Stock then outstanding and a distribution date (the “Distribution Date”) will occur upon the earlier of (i) 10 business days following a public announcement that a person or group of affiliated or associated persons (an “Acquiring Person”) has become the beneficial owner of 4.9% or more of the shares of the Common Stock (the “Stock Acquisition Date”) and (ii) 10 business days (or such later date as the Board shall determine) following the commencement of a tender offer or exchange offer that would result in a person or group becoming an Acquiring Person.

Until the Distribution Date, (i) the Rights will be evidenced by the Common Stock certificates (or, in the case of book entry shares, by the notations in the book entry accounts) and will be transferred with and only with such Common Stock, (ii) new Common Stock certificates issued after the Record Date will contain a notation incorporating the Plan by reference and (iii) the surrender for transfer of any certificates for Common Stock outstanding will also constitute the transfer of the Rights associated with the Common Stock represented by such certificates. to the Plan, the Company reserves the right to require prior to the occurrence of a Triggering Event (as defined below) that, upon any exercise of Rights, a number of Rights be exercised so that only whole shares of Series E Preferred Stock will be issued.

The definition of “Acquiring Person” contained in the Plan contains several exemptions, including for (i) the Company or any of the Company’s subsidiaries; (ii) any employee benefit plan of the Company, or of any subsidiary of the Company, or any person or entity organized, appointed or established by the Company for or to the terms of any such plan; (iii) any person who becomes the beneficial owner of 4.9% or more of the shares of the Common Stock then outstanding as a result of a reduction in the number of shares of Common Stock by the Company or a stock dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or similar transaction, unless and until such person increases his ownership by more than one percentage point over such person’s lowest percentage stock ownership on or after the consummation of the relevant transaction; (iv) any person who, together with all affiliates and associates of such person, was the beneficial owner of 4.9% or more of the shares of the Common Stock then outstanding on the date of the Plan, unless and until such person and its affiliates and associates increase their aggregate ownership by more than one percentage point over their lowest percentage stock ownership on or after the date of the Plan or decrease their aggregate percentage stock ownership below 4.9%; (v) any person who, within 10 business days of being requested by the Company to do so, certifies to the Company that such person became an Acquiring Person inadvertently or without knowledge of the terms of the Rights and who, together with all affiliates and associates, thereafter within 10 business days following such certification disposes of such number of shares of Common Stock so that it, together with all affiliates and associates, ceases to be an Acquiring Person; (vi) Wesley R. Edens and any of his associates (“Mr. Edens”); provided that the foregoing exemption (x) shall apply only to the extent that the Company does not undergo an “owner shift” (as that term is defined in Section 382 of the Code) of 15% or more as a result of beneficial ownership of Company securities by Mr. Edens and (y) may be revoked at any time by the disinterested members of the Board as to future acquisitions; and (vii) any person that the Board has affirmatively determined shall not be deemed an Acquiring Person.

The Rights are not exercisable until the Distribution Date and will expire at the earliest of (i) 11:59 P.M. (New York City time) on March 5, 2021 or such later date and time as may be determined by the Board and approved by the stockholders of the Company by a vote of the majority of the votes cast by the holders of shares entitled to vote thereon at a meeting of the stockholders of the Company prior to 11:59 P.M. (New York City time) on March 5, 2021 (which later date and time shall be in no event later than 11:59 P.M. (New York City time) on March 5, 2023), (ii) the time at which the Rights are redeemed or exchanged as provided in the Plan, (iii) the time at which the Board determines that the Plan is no longer necessary or desirable for the preservation of Tax Benefits, and (iv) the close of business on the first day of a taxable year of the Company to which the Board determines that no Tax Benefits may be carried forward.