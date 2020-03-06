Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors; Appointment of Directors.

On March 4, 2020, Yvonne Wang submitted her resignation as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect, however, will retainer position as a director of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp.

On March 4, 2020, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Wade Li as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Li’s biography is as follows:

Wade Li (59)

Mr. Wade Li was one of the founders of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation in 1999. Previously, he was employed by the People’s Insurance Company of China. In 1989, he established Xinhua International Market Development Co., Ltd. and served as its President, investing in a variety of growth industries companies of high-tech, pharmaceutical, medical, real estate and related enterprises. He has extensive experience in corporate operation. Over the past two decades, Mr. Li has focused on China’s ecological agriculture industry, and accumulated significant experience in the field. He has also gained high recognition in the market and related government departments in microbial fertilizer, as well as the planning and promotion of green safe agricultural products.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

None



About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:KWBT)

Story continues below

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes and markets bio-technological products for agriculture. The Company has acquired technologies to produce and market bio-fertilizer. The Company has developed over six bio-fertilizer products with bacillus spp and/or photosynthetic bacteria as its ingredients. The Company’s products contain ingredients of both photosynthesis and bacillus bacteria. The Company’s products include KiwaBiological Organic Fertilizer, Kiwa Yi Mu Ling, Kiwa Di Fu Kang, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Rice, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Corn, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Potato, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Soybean, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Tea Tree, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Tobacco, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Fruit Trees, Kiwa Microbial Specific Fertilizer For Vegetables and Kiwa Full Effect Type Foliar For Golf Turf.