DORIAN LPG LTD. (NYSE:LPG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

On February 5, 2020, Dorian LPG Ltd. issued a press release (the “Press Release”) relating to its financial results for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information under this Item 2.02 and the Press Release shall be deemed to be “furnished” to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and not be deemed to be “filed” with the SEC for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits