DORIAN LPG LTD. (NYSE:LPG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On February 5, 2020, Dorian LPG Ltd. issued a press release (the “Press Release”) relating to its financial results for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
About DORIAN LPG LTD. (NYSE:LPG)
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers. As of March 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of 22 VLGCs, including 19 84,000 cubic meter (cbm) ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs) and three 82,000 cbm VLGCs. The VLGCs in its fleet had an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm at May 26, 2016. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. As of May 26, 2016, its VLGCs included Captain Nicholas ML; Captain John NP; Comet; Corsair; Corvette; Cougar; Concorde; Cobra; Continental; Commodore; Constellation; Cheyenne; Cratis; Chaparral; Commander, and Challenger. The Company’s customers include global energy companies, commodity traders and importers.
