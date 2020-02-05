POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:POWL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 4, 2020,>Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) issued a press release regarding the Company’s results of operations for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Current Report, including the exhibit, is being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and General Instruction B.2 thereunder. The information in this Current Report shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 8.01 – Other Events
On February 4, 2020, Powell Industries, Inc. issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable to shareholders of record on February 19, 2020. This dividend will be paid on March 18, 2020. A copy of such press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
>(d)>>Exhibits. The following exhibit is furnished as part of this Report.
POWELL INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit
About POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. The Company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations (PCRs), custom-engineered modules, electrical houses (E-Houses), traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems. These products are designed for application voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts, and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

