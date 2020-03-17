DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD. (TSE:DRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

(b) On March 14, 2020, Mr. Ronald W. Kaplan submitted his resignation as a director of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (the “Company”), effective immediately.

On March 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the resignation of Mr. Kaplan from the Board of Directors of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., which is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

