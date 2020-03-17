CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

99.1    Press release issued by the Company on March 16, 2020.


CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit
About CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115. The Company’s Firdapse is indicated for the treatments of lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS). Firdapse consists of the phosphate salt of amifampridine. The Company has completed the Phase III trial of Firdapse. The Company’s CPP-109 (vigabatrin) is a gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) aminotransferase inhibitor. CPP-109 is indicated for the treatment of Tourette’s Disorder. The Company’s CPP-115 is a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor. CPP-115 is indicated for the treatment of selected neurological indications, such as complex partial seizures and Tourette’s Disorder, and epilepsy.

