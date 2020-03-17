OFG BANCORP (OTCMKTS:OFGIP) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01(a) and 9.01(b) of the original Form 8-K to provide financial statements and pro forma financial information required by such items, respectively.
to a waiver granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission to Oriental on July 24, 2019, Oriental omitted certain financial information for the acquired assets and liabilities of the USVI and Puerto Rico branches of BNS.
Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.
The audited consolidated financial statements of SBPR and Subsidiary as of October 31, 2019 and 2018 and for the three-year period ended October 31, 2019, and the notes related thereto, are filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.
(b) Pro Forma Financial Statements.
The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 is filed as Exhibit 99.2 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
(c) Exhibits
OFG BANCORP Exhibit
