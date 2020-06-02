SEC Filings Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 2, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal full year ended March 31, 2020. The text of that announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filings.

This Form 8-K and the attached press release contain statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors and risks discussed from time to time in our SEC filings and reports. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

The attached press release includes non-GAAP financial measures relating to our operations and forecasted outlook. Certain of these non-GAAP terms will be used in our upcoming earnings conference call. In addition, the attached press release includes reconciliations of these GAAP to non-GAAP measures, as well as an explanation of how management uses these non-GAAP measures and the reasons why management views these measures as providing useful information for investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from our results should be carefully evaluated.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits