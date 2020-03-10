DIGITAL ALLY, INC. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Matters.

On March 6, 2020, Digital Ally, Inc. (the “Company”) received written notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Panel”) indicating that, based on the plan of compliance presented by the Company at the hearing held on February 20, 2020, the Panel has granted the Company’s request for the continued listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), subject to, among other things, the Company’s keeping the Staff updated on progress of its compliance plan and ultimately being able to evidence shareholder equity in an amount greater than or equal to $2,500,000 in accordance with Listing Rule 5550(b) no later than June 30, 2020. During this time, the Company’s securities will remain listed and trading on Nasdaq.

In addition, on March 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release with regard to the written notice it received from the Panel. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information related to the press release furnished to this Item 8.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release of Digital Ally, Inc. dated March 9, 2020.



DIGITAL ALLY INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Digital Ally,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About DIGITAL ALLY, INC. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies. The Company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations, consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.