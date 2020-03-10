WEIS MARKETS, INC. (NYSE:WMK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On March 9, 2020, the Company released its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019. A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibit.

99.1 Weis Markets, Inc. March 9, 2020 news release announcing the fourth quarter 2019 earnings.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

WEIS MARKETS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 wmk-20200309xex99_1.htm EX-99.1 Weis Markets,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About WEIS MARKETS, INC. (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. is engaged principally in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care and household products. The Company advertises its products and promotes its brand through weekly newspaper circulars; radio ads; e-mail blasts, and online via its Website, social media and mobile applications. Printed circulars are used on a weekly basis to advertise featured items. The Company utilizes a loyalty marketing program, Weis Club Preferred Shopper, which enables customers to receive discounts, promotions and fuel rewards. All retail food store locations operate as conventional supermarkets. The Company owns and operates approximately 160 retail food stores.