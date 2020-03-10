Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. >Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 sncr-ex99112312019.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 200 Crossing Boulevard,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks. The Company’s solutions include activation and provisioning software for devices and services, cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, identity/access management and secure mobility management that enable communications service providers (CSPs), cable operators/multi-services operators (MSOs) and OEMs with embedded connectivity, multi-channel retailers, medium and large enterprises and their consumers, as well as other customers for secure and broadband networks, and connected devices.