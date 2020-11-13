BIOCARDIA (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01. Change in Registrant\’s Certifying Accountant

(a) Dismissal of Previous Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On November 9, 2020, the Audit Committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Board of Directors of BioCardia, Inc. (the “Company”), approved the dismissal of KPMG LLP (“KPMG”), which was then serving as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. KPMG was dismissed on November 9, 2020 as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective upon completion of their review of the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

KPMG’s reports on the Company’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except for the following separate paragraphs that stated:

“The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has incurred net losses and negative cash flows from operations since its inception and had an accumulated deficit that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management’s plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 2. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

As discussed in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has changed its method of accounting for leases as of January 1, 2019 due to the adoption of FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) and FASB Accounting Standards Update 2018-11, Leases (Topic 842): Targeted Improvements.”

During the two fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the subsequent interim period through November 9, 2020, there were no: (1) disagreements with KPMG LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to their satisfaction, would have caused them to make reference in connection with their opinion to the subject matter of the disagreement, or (2) reportable events, except that KPMG LLP advised BioCardia, Inc. of the following material weakness: a lack of sufficient technical resources to appropriately perform effective and timely review of the accounting for and disclosure of complex non-routine transactions, including the adoption of new accounting standards. The subject matter of this reportable event was discussed by the Audit Committee with KPMG. The Company has authorized KPMG to respond fully to the inquiries of PKF, LLP concerning the subject matter of the reportable event.

The Company has provided KPMG with the disclosures under this Item 4.01(a) and has requested KPMG to furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made by the Company in this Item 4.01(a) and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. KPMG’s letter is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(b) Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On November 9, 2020, the Audit Committee approved the appointment of PKF, LLP as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm, effective November 11, 2020. During the Company’s two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the subsequent interim period through November 11, 2020, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf consulted with PKF, LLP regarding any of the matters described in Items 304(a)(2)(i) and (ii) of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

