DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On July 21, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Digirad Corporation (the “Company”) appointed Michael Cunnion and John Sayward to the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, replacing Jeffrey Eberwein. Additionally, on July 21, 2020, Mitchell Quain was appointed to the Compensation Committee of the Board. No changes were made to the composition of the Audit Committee. Following such changes in committee assignments, the composition of each of the committees of the Board is as follows:

Corporate Governance Committee:

Dimitrios Angelis

Mitchell Quain

Michael Cunnion

John Sayward

Compensation Committee:

Dimitrios Angelis

Mitchell Quain

Michael Cunnion

John Sayward

Audit Committee:

Mitchell Quain

Michael Cunnion

John Sayward

Neither Mr. Eberwein, the Chairman of the Board, nor Matthew Molchan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, serve on any committees of the Board.



About DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Story continues below

Digirad Corporation is a provider of diagnostic solutions. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging. The Company provides in-office nuclear cardiology and ultrasound imaging services. It also provides cardiac event monitoring services to physician practices, hospitals and imaging centers through its Diagnostic Services business segment. The Company sells solid-state gamma cameras for nuclear cardiology and general nuclear medicine applications, as well as provides service on the products it sells through its Diagnostic Imaging business segment. Diagnostic Services also offers remote cardiac event monitoring services, which include provision of a monitor, remote monitoring by registered nurses and monitoring support for its patients and physician customers. Its nuclear cameras feature detectors based on solid-state technology. Its cameras are used in hospitals, imaging centers, physician offices, and by mobile service providers.