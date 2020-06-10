DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 10, 2020, Digirad Corporation (the “Company”) completed the sale of an additional 225,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, to the exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters of the Company’s previously disclosed public offering, which closed on May 28, 2020. The additional shares were sold at the public offering price of $2.24 per share, before underwriting discounts. The closing of the sale of the over-allotment shares brings the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in the public offering to 2,450,000, and total gross proceeds to approximately $5.5 million.

The disclosures in this Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



