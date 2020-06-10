BIOCEPT, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 5, 2020, Biocept, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a fifth amendment (the “Amendment”) to its lease agreement with ARE-SD Region No. 18, LLC, dated March 31, 2004, as amended, relating to its current corporate headquarters located at 5810 Nancy Ridge Drive, San Diego, California (the “Lease”). to the Amendment, the expiration date of the Lease was extended from July 31, 2020 to November 30, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”). The monthly base rent rate during the extended term will be the current monthly rate paid by the Company, which is $122,000 per month. The Company will also pay additional rent and all other charges as set forth in the Lease through the Expiration Date.

The Company intends to file a copy of the Amendment with the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

As discussed below in Item 5.07, the Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at which the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “2013 Plan”), to, among other things, increase the number of shares of the Company’s common stock available for issuance under the 2013 Plan by 7,300,000. A summary of the material terms of the 2013 Plan is set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020. That summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the 2013 Plan, which is filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

On June 5, 2020, the Company held the Annual Meeting. As of April 20, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 131,100,133 shares of common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, 82,925,527 shares of common stock were present in person or represented by proxy for the proposals summarized below.

Proposal 1:Election of Director

The Company’s stockholders elected the person listed below to serve until the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 2:Ratification of the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company’s stockholders ratified the selection by the Audit Committee of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 3:Approval of Amendment to Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan, as Amended

The Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2013 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 5:Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers

The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company’s Proxy Statement. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 6:Indication, on an Advisory Basis, of the Preferred Frequency of Stockholder Advisory Votes on the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers

The Company’s stockholders indicated, on an advisory basis, the preferred frequency of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers to be one year. The final voting results are as follows:

Proposal 7:Authorization to adjourn the Annual Meeting

The Company’s stockholders approved the authorization to adjourn the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there were not sufficient votes in favor of Proposal 3 or Proposal 4. The final voting results are as follows:

At the time of the Annual Meeting, there were insufficient votes to pass Proposal 4, which sought to approve an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio in the range of 1:5 to 1:30. In accordance with the authority granted to the approval of Proposal 7, the Annual Meeting was adjourned prior to voting on Proposal 4 to allow additional time for voting. As announced during the Annual Meeting, the Annual Meeting will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on July 1, 2020. Due to public health concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the reconvened Annual Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. The Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on the original record date for the Annual Meeting, April 20, 2020, can attend the reconvened Annual Meeting by visiting www.proxydocs.com/BIOC, where they will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote online. During the period of adjournment the Company will continue to accept stockholder votes on Proposal 4.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BIOCEPT, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample. The ctDNA technology enables mutation detection and is applicable to nucleic acid from CTCs or other sample types, such as blood plasma. The Company commercializes its Target-Selector assays for a range of solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma.