Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm1925266d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 $150,…

About Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc. is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products. The Company’s cellular product category includes its cellular routers and all gateways. The Company’s RF product category includes its XBee modules, as well as other RF Solutions. Its embedded product category includes Digi Connect and Rabbit embedded systems on module and single board computers. Its network product category includes console and serial servers and universal serial bus (USB) connected products. The Company’s service offerings include wireless design services, Digi Device Cloud (which includes Digi Remote Manager) and enterprise support services.