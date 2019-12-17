EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Files An 8-K Other Events



Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d839452dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Eiger Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) with FDA for Lonafarnib for Treatment of Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies • Rolling NDA Submission Planned for Completion in First Quarter 2020 • Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to EMA Planned in First Quarter 2020 PALO ALTO,…

About EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema. Lonafarnib is an orally active inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the ability of the virus to multiply. It is conducting over three Phase II clinical trials, which include LOnafarnib With and without Ritonavir (LOWR) HDV-2 (Ankara, Turkey), LOWR HDV-3 (NIH) and LOWR HDV-4 (Hannover, Germany). Exendin is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of hypoglycemia associated with bariatric surgery. Ubenimex is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of PAH and lymphedema.